Salman Khan issues notice against fake casting calls under his name
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Monday issued a stern warning stating that neither he nor his production banner Salman Khan Films are associated with any third party for casting in films.
Salman took to Instagram, where he shared the statement and shared that legal action would be taken against those using his identity or his company's name for fraud purposes.
The superstar captioned the warning as "Official Notice!"
The notice read as follows: "This is to clarify that neither Mr Salman Khan nor Salman Khan Films are casting for any film currently. We have not hired any casting agents for any of our future films."
Salman added to "not trust any emails or messages received by you for this purpose."
"Legal action will be taken if any party is found falsely using Mr Khan's or SKF's name in any unauthorised manner."
Salman Khan Films (SKF) was established by the 'Dabagg' star in 2011. It has backed movies such as 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', 'Hero', 'Dabangg 3', 'Antim: The Final Truth' and 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.'
On the acting front, Salman will next be seen in 'Tiger 3' with Katrina Kaif.