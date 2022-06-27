  • Menu
Salman Khan Praises Pushpa Song Oo Antava - Actress Samantha Reacts
Allu Arjun's and Rashmika, starring Pushpa, made a huge impact at the box and became a blockbuster hit at the Indian Box Office. The narration and screenplay made this film a huge hit at all the centers. Besides the acting of the lead actors, we should also talk about the item song Oo Antava Oo Antava performed by Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the film.


The latest news is that even Bollywood star hero Salman Khan also loved this song from the movie. Lately, Salman attended a movie awards function in Dubai, expressing that the Oo Anta Oo Antava song inspired him the most. Moreover, the same video has been going viral on the Internet. Reacting to this, actress Samantha who danced for the song has shared the video of Salman Khan speaking about the song on her offical Twitter handler.

