Salman Khan’s 'Maine Pyaar Kiya' Returns to Theaters After 35 Years

‘Maine Pyaar Kiya,’ a timeless love story that captured the hearts of millions, is making a grand comeback to theaters. Originally released 35 years ago in 1989, this blockbuster movie, starring Salman Khan and Bhagyashree, is being re-released by Rajshri Productions. The film, which marked Salman Khan's rise to stardom and introduced the charming Bhagyashree to Bollywood, remains a beloved classic. Now, audiences have the chance to experience this iconic love story once again on the big screen.

Before Salman Khan became the ‘Bhai’ of Bollywood with a massive fan following, he first gained recognition as a romantic hero. ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’ was the film that catapulted him to fame, transforming him into a household name. The film's portrayal of love and friendship struck a chord with the audience, and Salman Khan's portrayal of Prem became iconic. Bhagyashree, playing the role of Suman, charmed viewers with her innocence and beauty, making their on-screen chemistry unforgettable.

Rajshri Productions took to Instagram to announce the re-release of ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya.’ They shared two nostalgic posters of Salman Khan and Bhagyashree from the movie, along with the caption, "It's time to remember their love-filled friendship once again. Maine Pyaar Kiya is going to be re-released on August 23 at selected PVR Inox Pictures, Cinepolis India theaters."

Bhagyashree, who played Suman, also shared this announcement on her Instagram stories, further fueling excitement among fans. The response has been overwhelming, with fans expressing their eagerness to watch the movie on the big screen once again. Comments like "Oh my God, finally!" and "My all-time favorite!" have flooded social media, reflecting the movie's enduring popularity.

When ’Maine Pyaar Kiya’ was first released in 1989, it took the nation by storm. Although Salman Khan had previously appeared in ‘Biwi Ho To Aisi,’ it was this movie that made him a star overnight. Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film's memorable dialogues, heartwarming songs, and touching storyline continue to resonate with audiences even today.

The re-release of ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’ offers a rare opportunity for both old and new fans to relive the magic of this classic love story. With its universal themes of love, friendship, and loyalty, the movie remains as relevant today as it was 35 years ago.

If you're a fan of Bollywood classics or simply want to experience the charm of 1980s cinema, don't miss the re-release of ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya.’ The movie will be shown in selected theaters, including PVR Inox Pictures and Cinepolis India, starting August 23.