Stage set forTelangana Rising

Hyderabad: The Bharat Future City is bedecked with regal splendor to play host to delegates and guests attending the prestigious Telangana Rising Global Summit being organised by the Telangana government during December 8 and 9 primarily for attracting huge investments from global investors amid the unveiling of the Vision Document of India’s newest state.

As many as 154 international delegates from over 44 countries are attending the two-day summit. Management delegations from renowned companies around the world are participating in this summit. In all, 46 representatives of various companies are coming from America alone. Governor Jishnu Dev Verma will formally inaugurate the summit at 1:30 pm on Monday. About 2,000 domestic and foreign guests are attending the opening ceremony.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will deliver the keynote address at 2:30 pm. He will touch upon governance in Telangana, investment opportunities, support from the government, and salient features of the 2047 Vision Document as well as India's Future City.

The Global Summit, while showcasing prospects of innovation-led future of the state, will feature a total of 27 special panel discussions.

The state government will unveil its 'Telangana Rising 2047 Vision Document' on the second day of the summit. The document charts a roadmap for Telangana to achieve a US $ 1 trillion economy by 2034 and a US $ 3 trillion economy by 2047.

According to officials, Nobel laureates Abhijit Banerjee and Kailash Satyarthi, Trump Media and Technology Group Director Eric Swider, and Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw would be among the speakers at the inaugural ceremony.

The authorities have made massive arrangements for the summit. Over 2,500 participants from more than 42 countries have registered for the event. The summit would showcase Telangana's vision for transformative growth, positioning the state as a key investment destination and innovation hub, the official said.

National and international delegates as well as domain experts in energy, green mobility, IT, semiconductors, health, education, tourism, urban infrastructure, agriculture, industries, promotion of women entrepreneurs, gig economy, social welfare, and startups will make presentations on the growth potential in their respective sectors. There will be heavy police deployment, with over 3,000 police personnel guarding the main venue alone. Over 1,000 CCTV cameras are in place, with a three-tier security ring around the venue. After discussions on the subjects, a concert by renowned Oscar award winning music director Keeravani will entertain the guests. There will also be a cultural programme with performances of Telangana's special dance forms such as Kommu Koya, Banjara, Kolatum, Gussadi, Oggu Dollu, Perini Natyam, and Bonalu.

Noted sports personalities, including PV Sindhu, Anil Kumble, Pullela Gopichand, Gagan Narang, and Jwala Gutta, will attend the ‘Olympic Gold Quest’ session. From the film industry, SS Rajamouli, Ritesh Deshmukh, Sukumar, Guneet Monga, and Anupama Chopra will speak during the panel discussion on "Creative Century-Soft Power & Entertainment".

Led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, state Ministers and senior officials of all departments are coordinating with one another to make the arrangements in a befitting manner for guests attending the summit and provide great hospitality to the delegates. The Chief Minister reviewed all the arrangements for the summit by holding a series of meetings with officials.

The state government is particularly eager to unveil the Telangana Rising 2047 Vision Document on December 9. It will feature comprehensive plans drawn up for the development of the state in all sectors, investment channels, technology partnerships, and innovations in the pipeline. The Chief Minister also glimpsed the digital screening of a show on the Musi Rejuvenation project, which is being undertaken by the state government, and other programs. "Telangana Rising 2047 Vision Document has been prepared to analyse the growth goals and future plans of all sectors", the Chief Minister said, adding that the Vision Document has been prepared in consultation with NITI Aayog and experts in various sectors.