VPA sets new benchmark with fastest 60 MMT throughput

Visakhapatnam: Achievinga remarkable milestone of handling 60 MMT of cargo in just 249 days in financial year 2025–26, Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) sets a new benchmark in cargo throughput.

In comparison, VPA handled 60 MMT in 273 days during the financial year 2024–25 and in 275 days during 2023–24 reflecting exceptional improvement in operational efficiency and cargo handling capabilities.

This achievement underscores the port’s commitment to operational excellence, a customer-centric approach and its pivotal role in driving economic growth and trade facilitation in the region.

Despite global trade fluctuations and logistical challenges, VPA’s strong performance has been driven by strategic initiatives focusing on alternative cargoes, enhanced infrastructure, process optimisation and seamless coordination with trade partners.

VPA chairperson M Angamuthu congratulated the team, terminal operators, stakeholders, and the trade community for the outstanding achievement.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, “This record cargo throughput is a testament to the relentless efforts of our workforce, efficient cargo evacuation strategies, and the trust reposed in us by our stakeholders.

VPA will continue to focus on infrastructure development, digitalisation, and green port initiatives to enhance service quality and capacity.”

Handling 60 MMT of cargo in record time is a significant milestone achieved by the port. The achievement provides a boost to the entire team as they work towards achieving the annual target of 90 MMT set for the current financial year.