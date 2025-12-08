Rs 502.5 cr worth paddy procured in Krishna dist

Machilipatnam:Krishnadistrict joint collector M Naveen said that the district has achieved a significant milestone by procuring 2,46,473 metric tons (MTs) of paddy from 29,668 farmers during the 2025–26 Kharif season. The state government has set up 287 Paddy Procurement Centres (PPCs) at all Rythu Seva Kendras (RSKs) to ensure smooth procurement. He said that the Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Corporation Limited (APCSCL) has credited Rs 502.50 crore directly into farmers’ bank accounts within 48 hours, ensuring timely payments. He stated that this year’s procurement is higher by 64,068 MTs compared to 1,82,405 MTs purchased during the corresponding period last year. Highlighting the logistical support, the Joint Collector said that 72.98 lakh gunny bags have been supplied, and 4,199 vehicles are available to transport paddy to various rice mills across the district.

To ensure hassle-free operations, committees have been formed at the district, division, mandal, and village levels to monitor procurement, resolve issues, and conduct regular field inspections. Special facilities such as drying platforms and tarpaulins have been arranged, while the Agriculture and Civil Supplies departments are working in close coordination.

The joint collector reiterated strict adherence to Minimum Support Price (MSP) norms—Rs 2,369 per quintal for Common Grade and Rsm2,389 for Grade-A paddy. He urged farmers not to mix wet and dry paddy to avoid delays and appealed to officials to remain present throughout the procurement process.

Farmers facing issues related to procurement, payments, or moisture levels may contact the district control room at 8247693551 for immediate assistance.