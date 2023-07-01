  • Menu
'Samajavaragamana' collects more on day 2

'Samajavaragamana' collects more on day 2
The latest comedy-drama "Samajavaragamana" starring Sree Vishnu and Reba Monica John in the lead roles, opened to positive critical acclaim.

The latest comedy-drama "Samajavaragamana" starring Sree Vishnu and Reba Monica John in the lead roles, opened to positive critical acclaim. Ram Abbaraju directed this flick.

On its opening day, the movie made a gross of 2.89 crores at the box office. The glowing word of mouth has come into effect, and the film’s second-day collections are higher than the day-one figures. On day two, the Sree Vishnu starrer collected a gross of 3.42 crores as per the makers. The two days collections stand at 6.31 crores.

Naresh, Sudarshan, Sreekanth Iyengar, Vennela Kishore, Raghu Babu, Rajeev Kanakala, and Devi Prasad played important roles. Gopi Sundar composed the music. Anil Sunkara and Rajesh Danda co-produced Samajavaragamana.

