Samantha And Vijay Devarakonda's Kushi Release Date Is Locked

After a long time, our dear Samantha once again turned busy with continuous promotions… As her Shaakuntalam movie is all set to release in April, the makers are leaving no chance in keeping up the momentum. It is also known that she is sharing screen space with Arjun Reddy fame Vijay Devarakonda for the Kushi movie. Shiva Nirvana who is known for his family entertainers is helming this project. Already a part of the shooting is completed but as Sam was suffering from an auto-immune disorder, it was halted for a few days. But now, everything is fine with her health and thus, she is back to sets! Off late, the makers also locked in the release date of Kushi and shared this happy news to netizens through social media…

Even Samantha and Vijay Devarakonda also shared the release date poster of Kushi and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, Vijay also wrote, "#Kushi Sept 1st. With full love, @Samanthaprabhu2 @ShivaNirvana @MythriOfficial @HeshamAWMusic & your man."

Sam is seen holding the hand of Vijay from the top floor holding a cute puppy in this pic and they looked classy and sweet! Vijay is also seen in an official appeal with his lunch bag and ID card!

Being a family entertainer, this Vijay Devarakonda's 11th movie is being helmed by Shiva Nirvana and it is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers. According to the sources, the film is set in the backdrop of Kashmir and Hesham Abdul Wahab will score the tunes for this movie. This movie has an ensemble cast of Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar and Saranya. It is also being made in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. This movie will hit the theatres on 1st September, 2023…

Vijay Devarakonda will be next seen Gautam Tinnanuri's cop drama which is tentatively titled as VD 12. Samantha already completed the shootings of Shaakuntalam and the movie is ready to hit the theatres in April. She is also part of Citadel and the Hollywood film Arrangements of Love movies.