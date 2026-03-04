Samantha celebrates Holi in style during ‘MIB’ shoot
Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu brought festive cheer to the sets of her upcoming drama Maa Inti Bangaaram by celebrating Holi with her team. The actress shared a lively video on social media, capturing playful moments from the shoot location.
In the clip, Samantha is seen locking in on her target before launching a spirited pichkari attack, perfectly in sync with the film’s energetic vibe. Her co-stars responded with water balloons, turning the set into a colourful battleground. Director BV Nandini Reddy also joined the celebration, adding to the fun atmosphere. Wishing fans on the occasion, Samantha captioned the video: “Dishkiyaoon… Happy Holi Bangaaralu… From the sets of #MaaIntiBangaaram #MiBonMay15th.”
Earlier, the makers confirmed that the film will release worldwide on May 15, 2026. Sharing the announcement, Samantha wrote, “See you in theatres this summer, Bangaraalu… #MaaIntiBangaaram Grand Release worldwide on 15th May, 2026.”
The first-look poster, unveiled in January, featured Samantha in a simple brown saree standing inside a bus, exuding intensity and determination. The actress revealed that the film narrates the story of a woman whose strength stems equally from vulnerability and courage. She described the project as emotionally rooted, family-centric, and infused with a slice-of-life narrative blended with quirky energy, expressing excitement for audiences to connect with its spirit.