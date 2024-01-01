Live
- Rajnath inaugurates all-girls' Sainik School at Vrindavan
- December 2023 was a mixed bag for major auto companies
- Afghanistan's Mujeeb Ur Rahman removed from Renegades' squad for BBL clash over NOC issue
- Nairs, Thiyyas genetically closer to population of northwest India, reveals study
- ‘Bigg Boss 17’: Elimination time for Rinku, Neil; Ayesha, Abhishek safe
- Actor Mishal Raheja plans to get hitched in 2024
- 265 fishermen, 384 civilians languish in Indian and Pakistani prisons, await freedom
- MSIL outlets sold liquor worth Rs. 18.85 crore on Dec 31
- BRS leader has lunch with sanitation workers to begin the new year
- Bengal govt fears flash-floods in Sikkim changed Teesta River's trajectory in north Bengal
Just In
Samantha expresses her wishes for a million miracles
Actress Samantha Ruth took to Instagram to extend warm New Year greetings to her 31.2 million followers.
Actress Samantha Ruth took to Instagram to extend warm New Year greetings to her 31.2 million followers. She shared a beautiful glimpse of the sunrise and expressed her wishes for a million miracles to begin at the break of dawn.
In another post, Samantha shared a candid picture of herself, arms spread wide, with fireworks in the background. She wore a white thigh-high slit dress with thin straps. The caption read, "And may many angels surround us. Happy New Year," accompanied by the background song 'Wish on an Eyelash' by Ruby Chase.
Samantha Ruth was last seen in the movie 'Kushi,' playing the character Aradhya alongside Vijay Deverakonda. She has the upcoming project 'Chennai Stories' in her lineup. The actress, known for her engaging posts and stunning visuals, continues to connect with her fans on social media.