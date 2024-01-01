  • Menu
Samantha expresses her wishes for a million miracles

Actress Samantha Ruth took to Instagram to extend warm New Year greetings to her 31.2 million followers.

Actress Samantha Ruth took to Instagram to extend warm New Year greetings to her 31.2 million followers. She shared a beautiful glimpse of the sunrise and expressed her wishes for a million miracles to begin at the break of dawn.


In another post, Samantha shared a candid picture of herself, arms spread wide, with fireworks in the background. She wore a white thigh-high slit dress with thin straps. The caption read, "And may many angels surround us. Happy New Year," accompanied by the background song 'Wish on an Eyelash' by Ruby Chase.

Samantha Ruth was last seen in the movie 'Kushi,' playing the character Aradhya alongside Vijay Deverakonda. She has the upcoming project 'Chennai Stories' in her lineup. The actress, known for her engaging posts and stunning visuals, continues to connect with her fans on social media.

