Samantha Launches The Title Of Keerthy Suresh's 'Revolver Rita'…

South India's ace actress Keerthy Suresh already proved her mettle with Nag Ashwin's 'Mahanati' movie. She essayed the role of late actress Savithri in this movie being the biopic of the legendary actress. After the movie turning into a blockbuster, she is concentrating on female-centric subjects too along with acting in commercial blockbusters like Saani Kaayidham and Sarkaru Vaari Paata. On the occasion of the Pongal festival, the makers unveiled the announcement poster of the next movie 'Revolver Rita'. This is also a women-oriented subject and caught the attention with the first poster itself.



Shaakuntalam actress Samantha launched the announcement poster of 'Revolver Rita' and sent her best wishes to the whole team… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, she also wrote, "Wishing some of my favourite people the very best @KeerthyOfficial @Jagadishbliss #RevolverRita Looking forward to this !! @dirchandru @dineshkrishnanb @Cinemainmygenes @Aiish_suresh @TheRoute @PassionStudios_".

Keerthy Suresh looked awesome in the animated poster holding guns in the two hands. She also shared the announcement poster and said, "Here is the first look of #RevolverRita. Super excited to announce my next journey in collaboration with the @TheRoute and @PassionStudios_ #RevolverRitaFirstLook".

Revolver Rita will be directed by K Chandru who is known for his movies like Maanaadu (2021), Naveena Saraswathi Sabatham (2013) and Chennai 600028 II: Second Innings (2016). It will be bankrolled by Sudhan Sundaram and Jagadish Palanisamy under the Passion Studios and The Route banners.

The shooting of this movie will begin soon while Keerthy Suresh is also part of Raghu Thatha which is directed by Suman Kumar and is bankrolled by the Homable Films.