Samantha Places High Hopes on the Upcoming Citadel TV Series

Samantha's latest movie release, Shakuntalam, has failed to make an impact at the box office. As a result, the actress is now placing her hopes on her upcoming project, Citadel, an Indian adaptation of the American show of the same name, funded by Amazon Prime Video.

In Citadel, Samantha is reportedly taking on several challenging stunts and action sequences, presenting ample opportunities to showcase her acting abilities. With this in mind, she is optimistic about the show's potential to connect with a broad audience.

The marketing campaign for Citadel is in full swing, with Amazon Prime Video promoting it aggressively ahead of its OTT premiere.