Samantha Releases ‘Muthayya’ Song ‘Aravaila Padusodu'

Award-winning film 'Muthayya', starring K. Sudhakar Reddy, Arun Raj, Poorna Chandra, and Mounika Bomma in the lead roles, is gearing up for its premiere on ETV Win. The film is directed by Bhaskhar Maurya and jointly produced by Vamsi Karumanchi and Vrinda Prasad under the banners of HY Life Entertainments Private Limited and Fictionary Entertainment LLP. Divakar Mani serves as both the cinematographer and co-producer of the film.

Today, star heroine Samantha unveiled the song 'Aravaila Padusodu' from the movie. The song, composed by music director Karthik Rodriguez, features a catchy and energetic tune. The lyrics, penned by Sivakrishna Chari, are both rhythmic and relatable, while singer Vidyasagar Bankupally brings them to life with an impressive rendition. The lyrics convey that "He might be 60, but he’s young at heart."