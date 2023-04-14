Samantha Ruth Prabhu Responds to Raj and DK's Praise of Shaakuntalam: 'Only You Could Have Carried This Epic

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has responded to the praise given by Raj and DK, who are currently directing her in the spy thriller series Citadel's India version alongside Varun Dhawan. The duo had watched Samantha's latest film, Shaakuntalam, which was released in theatres on Friday, and praised her performance, calling it a "Samantha show all the way". They also praised her for her perseverance and strength in the face of difficulties.

Samantha responded to their tweet on her Instagram Stories, thanking them for their sweet message. Shaakuntalam is based on the Indian classic play Abhigyan Shakuntalam by Kalidasa and stars Samantha and Dev Mohan. The film has been released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Despite promoting the film, Samantha had to back out of some events due to ill health. However, she had expressed excitement and a bit of nervousness about the film's release, stating that she believes audiences will love it.