Samantha’s debut production ‘Subham’gears up for release; pre-release event held

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s maiden venture as a producer under her banner Tra La La Moving Pictures is all set to hit the screens with the upcoming film Subham, releasing this Friday, May 9. A vibrant pre-release event was held in Vizag, drawing attention from fans and film circles alike.

The event marked the release of a special promotional song, adding to the growing buzz around the film. Subham features Harshith Reddy, Gavireddy Srinivas, Charan Peri, ShriyaKontham, Shravani Lakshmi, Shalini Kondepudi, and Vamshidhar Goud in key roles. Directed by Praveen Kandregula, the film promises a refreshing cinematic experience.

During the event, Samantha expressed heartfelt gratitude for the audience's support throughout her career and revealed her hopes for Subham’s success. “Every time I come to Vizag, the film becomes a blockbuster. I hope Subham follows the same path,” she said with optimism.

Sharing her vision for Tra La La Moving Pictures, Samantha emphasized the banner’s goal of nurturing fresh talent and telling original, meaningful stories. “You’ll leave the theater with a happy smile after watching it,” she added, reflecting her confidence in the film’s feel-good appeal.

The team echoed Samantha’s sentiments, expressing their excitement over collaborating with her and being part of a project driven by creativity and passion. With an enthusiastic team and growing anticipation, Subham is poised to make a strong impression at the box office.