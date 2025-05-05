Live
- Forex reserves expose Pakistan's bankruptcy vs India's boom, says Amit Malviya
- Amid controversy 'Dham' signage removed from site of Digha Jagannath temple
- Mehbooba Mufti urges HM Amit Shah to extend financial support to Poniwalas ahead of Amarnath Yatra
- Tragic Rabies Death of 7-Year-Old Girl in Kerala Raises Concerns Over Vaccine Effectiveness
- Apple Starts Alerting Users About Siri Lawsuit Settlement Worth $95 Million
- TS EAPCET 2024 Engineering Preliminary Key Released
- Prepare training courses considering need for skilled manpower with AI in various sectors: Ajit Pawar
- Smoke detected again at Kozhikode Medical College’s new block during inspection
- India and Australia Reign Supreme in Latest ICC Rankings Across All Formats
- Hyderabad: Chaos on Madhapur Main Road as Youths Clash Outside Pub
Samantha’s debut production ‘Subham’gears up for release; pre-release event held
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s maiden venture as a producer under her banner Tra La La Moving Pictures is all set to hit the screens with the upcoming film...
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s maiden venture as a producer under her banner Tra La La Moving Pictures is all set to hit the screens with the upcoming film Subham, releasing this Friday, May 9. A vibrant pre-release event was held in Vizag, drawing attention from fans and film circles alike.
The event marked the release of a special promotional song, adding to the growing buzz around the film. Subham features Harshith Reddy, Gavireddy Srinivas, Charan Peri, ShriyaKontham, Shravani Lakshmi, Shalini Kondepudi, and Vamshidhar Goud in key roles. Directed by Praveen Kandregula, the film promises a refreshing cinematic experience.
During the event, Samantha expressed heartfelt gratitude for the audience's support throughout her career and revealed her hopes for Subham’s success. “Every time I come to Vizag, the film becomes a blockbuster. I hope Subham follows the same path,” she said with optimism.
Sharing her vision for Tra La La Moving Pictures, Samantha emphasized the banner’s goal of nurturing fresh talent and telling original, meaningful stories. “You’ll leave the theater with a happy smile after watching it,” she added, reflecting her confidence in the film’s feel-good appeal.
The team echoed Samantha’s sentiments, expressing their excitement over collaborating with her and being part of a project driven by creativity and passion. With an enthusiastic team and growing anticipation, Subham is poised to make a strong impression at the box office.