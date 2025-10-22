Live
‘Sampradayini Suppini Suddapusani’ first look sparks curiosity
Actor Shivaji and actress Laya, one of the most loved on-screen pairs of the 2000s, are reuniting for Sampradayini Suppini Suddapusani, the second project under Sri Shivaji Productions. Directed by Sudheer Sriram Rachana, the film marks Shivaji’s collaboration once again with ETV Win after the successful 90’s Web Series.
The film also features child actor Rohan, Ali, Dhanraj, Raghu Babu, and 30 Years Prudhvi in pivotal roles. The title, revealed recently by the makers, has already generated buzz among fans. The title itself is quirky and intriguing, reminiscent of the viral BGM between Shivaji and Rohan from the 90’s Web Series, which has now found renewed popularity.
In the film, Shivaji will be seen as a Panchayat Secretary named Sriram. The first-look poster showcases Shivaji and Laya walking forward with intense expressions while Rohan captures a selfie, hinting at an intriguing blend of drama and humor. The motion poster, unveiled alongside the title, further heightened anticipation with its creative design and hints of a gripping crime element set against the backdrop of Chittoor.
The film’s technical team includes Ranjin Raj as the music composer, Rithvik Reddy handling cinematography, and Balu Manoj.D as the editor. With its unique title and promising visuals, Sampradayini Suppini Suddapusani is shaping up to be an engaging entertainer for audiences.