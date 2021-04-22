Sandalwood blockbuster Roberrt on Prime Videos from April 25 

Bengaluru: Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday announced the digital premiere of the Kannada action thriller, Roberrt, from April 25. Following the successful release of Yuvarathna, Roberrt joins the exciting line-up of Kannada blockbusters on Amazon Prime Video. Featuring superstar Darshan, the film also stars Jagapathi Babu, Ravi Kishan, Vinod Prabhakar and debutant Asha Bhat in prominent roles. Prime members in India and across 240 countries and territories can stream Roberrt.

The film centres on the life of Raghava (played by Darshan) who lives with his son Arjun in Lucknow and works as a cook in a South Indian catering service. Raghava is an obedient, god-fearing and peace-loving person while his son is the complete opposite of his father - vengeful and obstinate. Their opposite personalities become the center of all the action in the film, taking the narrative forward. The father-son duo is living peacefully until Arjun's vindictiveness gets him in trouble with a powerful gangster. Raghava is then forced to take on his original avatar in order to protect his son. What follows is a gripping story full of action and adventure.

"Following the successful digital premiere of Puneeth Rajkumar's Yuvarathnaa, we are thrilled to announce the digital premiere of yet another block-buster Kannada film Roberrt on Amazon Prime Video," said Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video, India. "Roberrt is one of the most anticipated Kannada movies of the year and we are glad to have the opportunity to bring the movie to Prime members in India and across 240 countries and territories after its successful run at the theatres. Now the audiences can enjoy this immersive cinematic experience right at home, not just in India but across the globe."

"Roberrt is an out and out action drama featuring audiences' favourite Darshan. His phenomenal performance has been the biggest plus point for the film," said writer and director Tharun Sudhir. "Roberrt has an interesting plot, that will keep the audiences on the edge of their seats. The transition of our protagonist from Raghva to Roberrt is a visual delight to watch. Moreover, having Darshan as the protagonist and with his nation-wide fan base, I knew the film would be a crowd puller. While the audiences of Sandalwood have enjoyed the film in theatres, we are keen to take this cinematic marvel to a wider audience. It brings me immense pleasure to have movie lovers across 240 countries and territories watch the film through Amazon Prime Video".

"The love that I get from audiences not just from Sandalwood but across India, is overwhelming. It is in the interest of these audiences and for the ones that are homebound, that we are excited to release Roberrt on Amazon Prime Video. With the film's world digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video, we are thrilled to reach a global audience as well. Audiences from across the world can enjoy the movie starting 25th April," said Darshan, sharing his excitement ahead of its digital premiere said. "While the plot of the film will keep the audience engaged, my character in the film is an interesting one to watch. It will give the viewers a chance to see me in different avatars – that of a gangster, a faithful friend and a good father."