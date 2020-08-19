Sandalwood set to welcome Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran

Bengaluru: The Kannada film fraternity is returning to the sets with strict guidelines in place, and popular stars like Shivarajkumar and Sudeep are gearing up to participate in the shoot of their upcoming film like Bhajarangi 2 and Phantom. On Monday, Sandalwood film industry witnessed a new announcement by the South star Prithviraj Sukumaran that he is all set to feature in a multilingual project touted to be "shot completely in virtual production".



The team claimed that it will be India's first film to be shot in virtual production which tends to be used to help visualize complex scenes or scenes that simply cannot be filmed for real. In general, though, virtual production can really refer to any techniques that allow filmmakers to plan, imagine, or complete some kind of film element, typically with the aid of digital tools.

The ambitious new film will be made in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada as well which marks Prithviraj's first foray into Kannada. Title of the film not revealed yet by the team but claims It will be entirely shot in 'virtual production,' like how Avatar was made. Gokulraj Baskar is directing the venture.

Sukumaran, 37, took to social media platform to share the first look of the film, which features him as a warrior. "This is an exciting new chapter in the art and science of film making! So looking forward to this one! Changing times, newer challenges, innovative methods! And an epic story to tell! Stay tuned for updates!" the actor wrote.

Prithviraj Sukumaran is popularly known for his works in Malayalam films. He has worked in both mainstream and in parallel films. The actor-producer will be next seen in the Malayalam survival drama, "Aadujeevitham".