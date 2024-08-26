Sandalwood Star Darshan’s jail photo sparks outrage on social media

In a shocking development, Kannada film star Darshan Thoogudeepa, who is currently imprisoned in connection with a murder case, has found himself at the center of a social media storm. The case involves the brutal assault and killing of Renuka Swamy, a devoted fan of Darshan. The actor has been in jail for nearly three months, awaiting trial.

However, a recent photo purportedly taken inside Bengaluru Central Prison has ignited widespread outrage. The image, which has gone viral, shows Darshan sitting comfortably and enjoying a drink with a few other inmates. What has particularly fueled the public's anger is that the actor appears to be holding a cigarette and engaging in a casual conversation, seemingly unperturbed by his circumstances.

The leaked image has led to a flood of questions and accusations on social media platforms, with netizens voicing their concerns about the special treatment allegedly being afforded to Darshan. Many are questioning the integrity of the Karnataka prison system, wondering how someone accused of such a heinous crime could be granted these privileges.

As the image continues to circulate, public outcry grows louder, demanding answers from jail authorities. So far, the prison officials have not responded to the controversy or provided any clarification regarding the photograph or the privileges seemingly enjoyed by the actor.

The incident has cast a shadow over the ongoing legal proceedings and has raised serious concerns about the management of high-profile inmates in Karnataka's prisons. With public sentiment running high, all eyes are now on the authorities to see how they will address this burgeoning scandal.