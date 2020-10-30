2015 hit Rangitaranga to screens again on November 1

Bengaluru: With lukewarm response from audience after movie theaters reopened, filmmakers are still in a dilemma whether to release new films or wait for some more time. Meanwhile exhibitors and distributors are trying their luck with old films.

Anup Bhandari's debut directorial Rangitaranga starring Nirup Bhandari will be joining the series of re-releases soon. The mystery thriller also stars Avantika Shetty, Radhika Narayan and Sai Kumar. According to the reports, the film will be re-released in 20 plus multiplex screens in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangalore and Manipal from Friday. The re-release decision is said to have been taken by producer H K Prakash on the occasion of Kannada Rajyotsava on November 1.

Rangitaranga, which was released in 2015 was turned out to be a hit across the globe despite tough competition from S S Rajamouli's blockbuster Baahubali. It was earlier reported that a week after Rangitaranga released, multiplexes and single screen theatres were cutting down on the shows with as many as 150 centres across the State despite good collections. Luckily for the team, the film spoke for itself and social media helped a lot. The film, which shows the culture and ethos of Tulunadu, has been well appreciated by audiences across theatres and multiplexes.