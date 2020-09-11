3 Idiots Kannada Remake: Ganesh's Gaalipata Gang or Puneeth's Hudugaru?

There are some rumours floating around in Gandhi Nagar which is supposed to be have caught the Sandalwood by storm.

We hear that the massive blockbuster Hindi movie "3 Idiots" that rocked the box office a decade ago will be remade in Kannada under the banner KRG Studios. The hindi movie starred Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, Madhavan, Boman Irani, Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh in key roles. Now ever since news of the Kannada remake of the Bollywood hit movie 3 Idiots got out, speculations and discussions are abound in film circles about who will be the three main actors who would enact those three famous characters.

Aamir khan, Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi had given sterling performances in the Hindi version and the movie had earned crores of rupees at the box office.

The movie was also released in Telugu and Tamil. If a buzz doing the rounds is any indication, then the lead contenders to play these characters in Kannada seem to be Diganth, Rajesh Krishnan, and Ganesh who acted in Galipata or Puneeth Rajkumar, Yogesh and Srinagar Kitty of Hudugaru. The Hindi original was directed by Bollywood filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani. But we are yet hear about the name of the director who would helm the Kannada version of 3 Idiots.

The buzz is that the executive producer of KGF Karthik Gowda is planning to produce the movie.

Who do you think in Kannada will fit the roles played the 3 idiota in Hindi? Let us know. In the meantime, we will dig in more and get information on the full cast and crew in the Kannada remake of the Hindi hit 3 Idiots.