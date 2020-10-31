Bengaluru: Any movie under Pushkar Films banner has good creative content. Aafter a sensational debut with Jeerjimbe under the same banner, director Karthik Saragur is back with another love story. Karthik Saragur has delivered a pure family entertainer with Bheemasena Nalamaharaja.

It is all about the emotions centred around six beautiful phases of life: sweet, sour, bitter, pungent and astringent and the six characters represent six rasas, though the film has nothing to do with mouth-watering food as the title might suggest. The title merely forms the basic foundation for storyline.

Bheemasena Nalamaharaja begins with Sara Marry's (Priyanka Thimmesh) entry as a caretaker at an old age home. Sara Marry portrays a cheerful and very patient girl when it comes to caring for the elderly.

She heads to a resort where she meets protagonist Lathesha (Aravind Iyer), a passionate cook who begins life in an orphanage, and then goes on to live in a resort. When Sara checks in as a guest, Lathesha ends up narrating his tragic romantic story involving his former guest at the resort, Vedavalli (Arohi Narayan), a foodie.

Latesha's storytelling arouses deep emotions in Sara who starts feeling as if she were Vedavalli. Latesha and Vedavalli enter wedlock and move into an apartment, Vedavalli loves to eat and Lathesha loves to cook and feed others. The happy life is marred by a little struggle between the couple over their child and his plans to start his own street-side hotel.

Vedavalli's stubborn nature is rooted in her childhood experiences. She grows up hating her truculent father Varadharajan Iyengar (Achyuth Kumar) who subjects her mother to daily abuse and leads ultimately to her death. A minor stress drives the young couple to get separated. In another tragic twist, Vedavalli meets with an accident and loses her memory.

The film has a slow beginning lacking fluency of narration. However, it picks of pace and turns out to be quite gripping. Director Karthik Saragur must be given credit for narrating such a cool movie containing a cocktail of fun, emotions, sentiments, suspense and unexpected climax which makes the audience awestruck.

The post interval story and screenplay is apt without any lag and unwanted scenes. Aravind Iyer, Priyanka Thimmesh, Arohi Narayan and child artist Aadya and Chitrali Tejpal have given their best to keep the audience seated till the end. Achyuth Kumar as the bad-tempered father give 100 % justice to his role as ever..

Overall, this Bheemasena Nalamaharaja movie which is the third Kannada film that has released on Amazon Prime is a one-time watch family entertainer peppered with love which can be watched by all age groups.