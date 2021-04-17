Actor Sudeep to miss Bigg Boss this weekend

Bengaluru : Sandalwood superstar Kiccha Sudeep, the host of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8, will not be a part of the 7th week of elimination episodes (for the first time in the history of the reality show) as he is reported unwell.

However, his absence notwithstanding there will a lot in store for the audiences as this week will witness some innovative elements to make the show gripping.

The weekend episodes will involve creative tasks and other entertaining elements that will enthral audiences as much as it does on weekday episodes.

Reacting to this, Parameshwar Gundkal, business head, Colors Kannada said, "Undoubtedly, it is going to be very challenging to film the weekend episodes without Kiccha Sudeep.

But there will be an eviction of a contestant this week and the show will go as usual on both weekends. However, the eviction this week is going to be very interesting and will involve a lot of twists."

Updating about his health condition, Sudeep took to twitter and said, "Been unwell n was hoping to recover bfr the weekend. But on my docs advice I need to gv myself a bit more rest n hence Will be missing this weekend's episode of BB.

Curious to know the innovative plan which the creative team will come out with, for this week's elimination."

The team wishes superstar Kiccha Sudeepa, synonymous with Bigg Boss, a speedy recovery and hopes he will be back on stage of Vaarada Kathe Kicchana Jothe very soon.