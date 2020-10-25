Aditi as female super hero in Aana

Bengaluru: Most of the superhero films revolved around heroes, but the Sandalwood is set to change all that. As it was reported earlier that Sandalwood actress Aditi Prabhudeva, who was previously seen in Ranganayaki, would play the lead character in India's first-ever female superhero film. Sharing the first look of the film on Saturday, the filmmakers revealed that the movie was titled Aana. The first-look poster caption reads, "The rise of India's first female superhero."

The movie is being directed by debutant Manoj P Nadalumane and produced by Pooja Vasanth Kumar. While Uday Leela is helming the cinematography, Rithwik Muralidhar will be composing the music for the film.

The source close to the actress says, there are a lot of powers that are invisible in this world. Aditi's character in the film is also one such power. Aana narrates the story of the rise of a superhero. Although the first part may not contain complete action sequences, the second installment will have some more action.

Aana was shot during the lockdown. The sources claim that the team is now waiting to shoot climax sequences after which they will be ready to wrap up the shoot. The Aana team is planning to bring it out as a series.

Aditi Prabhudeva plays a regular girl before getting to know her past and her super powers. How she makes use of her abilities and rises will be the theme of the film. It will bring in elements of horror and fantasy.

Director Manoj P Nadalumane, who had experience of working in many short films, has now come up with a new concept for the Sandalwood audience and claims that this project will be a first-of-its-kind in Indian film industry.

The team consists of cinematographer Uday Leela, editor Vijeth Chandra, and music director Ritvik Muralidhar, among others. Apart from Aditi Prabhudeva, actor Suneel Puranik will be playing the role of her father in the movie and Prerna Kambam, and Chethan Gandharva in other important roles.