Bheemasena Nalamaharaja trailer today

Bengaluru: The coronavirus lockdown has brought about a paradigm shift in the India's entertainment industry, with OTT becoming preferred platform for filmmakers to screen their films.

Sandalwood is not far behind in adopting the change. The upcoming family drama "Bheemasena Nalamaharaja" will streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

The Amazon unveiled a one-minute teaser of "Bheemasena Nalamaharaja" on Tuesday, giving an exciting glimpse of the delicious story. The film revolves around a strict yet affectionate father who goes all out to shower his family with love and happiness.

The one-minute teaser takes us on a joyful ride with a father-daughter relationship where the former is seen donning his ultimate chef hat and cooking mouth-watering food for his family with utmost love. According to the reports, the trailer of the film will be out on Wednesday.

"Bheemasena Nalamaharaja", directed by Karthik Saragur, is produced by Pushkar Mallikarjuanaiah, Rakshit Shetty, Hemanth M Rao and stars Aravinnd Iyer, Aarohi Narayan, Priyanka Thimmesh, and Achyuth Kumar in the pivotal roles.

Prime members in Indian and across 200 countries and territories can watch "Bheemasena Nalamaharaja" starting October 29 as a part of the festive line-up of releases on Amazon Prime Video.