Birthday Special: 5 Shiva Rajkumar Movies Every Shivanna Fan Loves

Hattrick hero Shivarajkumar is one of the most loved actors in Sandalwood. The Kannada actor, who is the son of the late legendary artiste Dr Rajkumar, is not only known for his on-screen persona but his fans worship him for his humility too. Shivanna, as he is fondly known in the industry, has also earned the title Century star as most of his movies clock 100 days in theatres.

Kannada actor Shivarajkumar turns a year older today. It's been 34 years since he entered the film industry, but has been unstoppable till date.

The actor made his on screen debut with Anand way back in 1986. He is one actor who not only loves his fans but his critics too who he believes helped him become a better person and an actor. He also says that he owes his energy to people who have always cheered him and his work.

Following in the footsteps of his mother Pavathamma Rajkumar and brother Puneeth Rajkumar, Shivana ventured into movie production. He started his own unit called Sri Muthu Productions to be handled by his wife Geetha Shivarajkumar. Incidentally Shivanna's daughter Shivarajkumar is already producing web series and TV series.

Shivanna's next movie will be special as it will be made under his home banner. His 125th movie which will be a milestone in itself will add to the joy. The movie is titled Bhairati Ranagal and will be helmed by Narthan. As is the trend in movies these days, Shivanna Bhairato Ranagal will have a prequel and sequel.

If you happen to be a fan of Shivanna, then there are 5 movies from his career that you have to watch.

Om: The film was directed by Real Star Upendra and was a game changer in Gandhinagar circles. It became a cult movie as it dealt with the underworld. The film starred Prema as the female lead.

Om Movie Poster

Jogi: Based on mother sentiment, the movie was directed by Prem and became a massive hit. The movie starred Jennifer Kotwal as the leading lady while Arundathi Nag played his mother.

Jogi Movie Poster

Nammoora Mandara Hoove: Starring Prema as the heroine, the film co-starred Ramesh along with Shivanna. The love triangle was set in the scenic locales of yana and co-starred Ramesh Aravind along with Shivanna. The movie was directed by Sunil Kumar Desai.

Nammoora Mandara Hoove Movie Poster

Preethse: A remake of the hit Hindi movie Darr which starred Sunny Deol, Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla, the Kannada version featured Shivarajkumar, Sonali Bendra and Real Star Upendra in lead roles.

Preethse Movie Poster

Janumada Jodi: A rural love story starring Shivarajkumar and Shilpa, this film directed by Nagabharana was a huge hit. The songs too were chartbusters.



Janumada Jodi Movie Poster

Here's wishing Shivarajkumar a very happy birthday and many more movies.