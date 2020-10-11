Chiranjeevi To Come Alive On Screen In Ranam

After the government decided to allow the opening of theatres all over the state in about 250 to 30O centres, movie makers are slowly readying their movies to hit the big screens one after another. Also, the movies those got released at the end of February and at the beginning of March are getting ready to get re-released.

Amidst these, Chiranjeevi Sarja and Chethan starrer movie 'Ranam" is gearing up to hit the marquee on 23 of this month. Though this movie was ready at the beginning of this year it could not be released.

Now, the team has officially announced the release date of this movie to be Dasara. Producer of this movie, Kanakapura Srinivas has said, "The movie which should have got released in February or March was stalled due to Corona and now that the government has permitted throwing open theatres, the movie Ranam will be released on 23 October. We have planned to release the movie in about 250-300 theatres. Initially, we will release this movie in Karnataka and we have planned to release in other states later. As an action cinema is getting released after seven months we are confident that this movie will be liked by the mass audience of Karnataka."

We hear that this movie is a combination of action and thrill. Sandalwood stars Chiranjeevi Sarja and Chethan will be seen in pivotal roles. Tamil actress Varalakshmi Sarath Kumar will be seen in a key role and the movie is helmed by V Samudra. This was the last movie of Chiranjeevi Sarja.

Besides during March ,Chiranjeevi Sarja's movie titled "Shivarjuna" was released but in view of Covid menace, the screening of this movie got stopped in theatres and multiplexes. As a result, the Producers suffered huge financial crisis. Now together with "Ranam", Chiranjeevi Sarja's "Shivarjuna" is also likely to get re-released.

Fans can't wait to see Chiranjeevi Sarja come back alive on the big screen through these movies after a lapse of seven months. Meanwhile, OTT pforums are posing severe threat to theatres as the popularity of OTT movies are increasing day by day. We need not tell you what a blessing OTT platforms have been for filmmakers who were worried about the fate of their movies after theatres were forced to shut shop.