Comedy videos make Puneeth poster boy of social media

Bengaluru: Kannidiga owes a huge debt of gratitude to Puneeth BA, whose comedy videos brightened up many lives during the lockdown and helped to get through it.

Puneeth who has been using social media to promote everything related to Kannada cinema on his handle has now become more popular with Honest Work from Home Meeting series 1 and Work for Home series 2 videos on his Youtube. The hilarious videos have gone viral across social media.

The Bengaluru-based comedian Puneeth BA has taken the internet by storm with his lockdown videos, posted on all social media platforms. In these videos, which are in the form of telephone conversations, a Kannadiga manager (Puneeth BA) talks to his team over a conference call.

The series is known as a one-man show where Puneeth BA talks to other imaginary characters poking fun at their lifestyles, honest working from home situations, change in family dynamics and corporate world post Covid.

Puneeth BA reacting on his success, "It all started because of lockdown when work from home culture became a norm. People working in software companies were very anxious and depressed cooped up at home.

That set me thinking and the idea of creating something funny about office life was born and Honest Work from Home Meetings was the result. The series is appreciated because people started to connect themselves to this. I play the role of a manager who is a very jolly fellow, encouraging his colleagues to watch films and ducuss the same in meetings.

The names of imaginary characters (colleagues) Lowkesh, Jalaja, Pandu, Bhadresh are already a big hit all over social media, but the manager himself has no name." The series and short clips from it are a huge hit in most of the corporate company circles and have reached both Kannadiga and Non-Kannadigas across the country and beyond.

Most of his audience have majorly appreciated the content for its high level of detailing and nuanced acting. After the success of season 1, on public demand Puneeth has come up with season 2 of the series called 'Work for Home' for an online channel Metrosaga. The part II which narrates the marriage saga of the manager has been received well. The success of the manager series also got people to re-visit the previous series. The videos have crossed more that 1.5 million views.

"Most of the film industry celebrities have also started watching this series and received positive feedback from them. Comedy always works as people can engage with it. They connect with laughter.

I have learnt that the whole family, kids and elders sit together to watch the series before going to bed regularly and call it a stress buster. I am grateful that people have accepted this with open heart," Puneeth added.

Puneeth is being highly appreciated for his extensive work in creating Kannada Minimal Posters making him the poster boy on social media. He has found "Poster Boy Art Studios".

Some of his flagship works include Kannada Minimal Posters, storytelling platform – The Kathe Project, Content Creator Brand Ideeria and the one-man series – Unkal and Manager. He is currently working on producing a Kannada audio book which will have him narrate the story.