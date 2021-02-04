Coming Soon: Nayanthara On Kannada Small Screen

Sandalwood filmmaker Jayanna who has made several films with big stars is stepping into the small screen. Udaya tv has been entertaining the small screen viewers for the past twenty five years with a variety of entertaining programs. Especially serials that are being telecast in this channel are very close to the hearts of kannada viewers.

Serials like Kavyanjali, Manasaare, Kasturi Nivasa, Sevanthi, which have different story lines are lauded by the kannada TV viewers. Now, a serial by name "Nayana Thara" which will be produced by Jayanna will join this colourful bunch of serials.

Nayana Thara is the story of two girls by name Nayana and Thara. While Nayana is an innocent, honest, truthful, dedicated and simple girl who is the darling of people and a sweetheart by her simplicity, Thara has the qualities of greed, falsehood, and betrayal, due to which she fails in her life. Nayana who doesn't worry about herself works as a house maid and wants to provide for the education of her sister Thara and get her married.

But it will not be a cake walk for Nayana to achieve this. Jayanna will be producing this serial under his banner "Jayanna Combines". Hence Jayanna will be making his debut as a producer through this serial. "Producing a movie is the act of finishing the work at one stretch whereas producing serial is like conducting marriage every day. This is a sort of challenge. It is a proud feeling to join hands with a reputed TV channel. This channel has been encouraging film producers from the beginning. My aim is to give quality content as per their expectations," says Jayanna.

Thilak, who has carved his own niche on the small screen will be directing "Nayanthara". Chaitra, Ashwini, Dhanush, Sandhya Venkatesh, Mahadeva, Suraj and others will be in Star cast in this serial. The camerawork and editing will be done by Ramesh HS, and Kowshik Gowda Beluru respectively. The serial will be telecast from February 8 from Monday to Saturday on the Kannada entertainment channel Udaya TV.