Cop Again! Shivanna's Next Like Tagaru, Rustum

Sandalwood Century Star Shivarajkumar is all set to turn a policeman again! Yes, you read that right. We know he was seen as a cop in most of his recent movies like Tagaru and Rustum, both of which were moneyspinners at the box office. However, Shivanna has decided to play it safe again and it appears, this happens to be his favourite genre.

The actor is expected to soon wrap up Bajrangi 2 which is in the production stage now. The cop film which is yet to get a title will go on floors in Feb next year. The film will be bankrolled by Chennai based filmmakers. Ravi Arasu is expected to wield the megaphone for this police story which will star Shivanna in the lead role.

Spilling the beans about the movie, the actor says the actor admits that the movie will revolve around the life of a cop. However, he says the movie will have a lot of thrill and suspense which will definitely keep the audience glued to their seats.

Fans of the Sandalwood hattrick hero are also waiting for the sequel to his hit film Tagaru. There was news sometime back that the second instalment of the movie was very much on cards. Giving clarity on the same, Shivarajkumar says that the movie will soon happen as soon as director Suri gets free. Suri is currently busy with the production of his upcoming film Popcorn Monkey Tiger. He's one of the most talented directors in Sandalwood and known for making action movies. He's also on the wishlist if every Kannada actor.