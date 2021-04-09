Covid impact: Week after theatrical release, ‘Yuvarathnaa’ to stream on Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime Video on Thursday announced the digital premiere of Kannada action drama, 'Yuvarathnaa', eight days after its theatrical release. The decision was taken keeping in mind the new restrictions that have been put in place in Karnataka due to the recent increase in Covid-19 cases.



Written and directed by Santhosh Ananddram and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale Films, 'Yuvarathnaa' also features Sayyeshaa, Dhananjaya, Diganth Manchale, Sonu Gowda, Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. Starting Friday, Prime members in India and across 240 countries and territories can watch the film just a week after its theatrical release.

'Yuvarathnaa' revolves around the story of a reputed college that is on the verge of closure due to the privatization of education. The principal of the university fights against privatisation and Arjun (Puneeth Rajkumar) who joins Rashtrakuta University as an engineering student supports movement. What happens next? Will they succeed in their mission forms part of the story?

Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video, said, "Amazon Prime Video has always endeavoured to collaborate with the finest filmmakers in the country to offer the best content across genre and language and we're proud of our continuing relationship with Hombale films. 'Yuvarathnaa' is a quality addition to an already existing line-up of exhilarating and exciting Kannada movies on Amazon Prime Video. The movie has tasted tremendous success in cinema halls and we are delighted to offer the movie, soon after its theatrical release to our audiences across the world."

"Puneeth Rajkumar knows how to turn a director's vision into reality and that's precisely why he is a delight to work with. With Yuvarathnaa's success, I am thrilled to mark another super hit film with him." said writer-director Santhosh Ananddram. "There's a lot to look forward to in the film, right from its stellar principal cast to its storyline and subject matter, and fans have already been going gaga post the film's theatrical release. We wanted to share this film with a larger audience, so that everyone can enjoy this film from the comfort of their homes. I am confident that the film will do wonders with its digital release across 240 countries and territories. The film is ought to entertain fans with an ample dose of action, sentiments, comedy, and a dash of romance."

Sharing his excitement ahead of its digital premiere, lead actor Puneeth Rajkumar shared, "Collaborating with Santhosh Ananddram and Prakash Raj after four years was like a homecoming. The film highlights relevant and important topics and is filled with punch lines, power-packed action sequences, and emotional drama making it a complete entertainer. I am glad to share the box-office success with the entire team and can't wait to have the film's digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video across the global audiences."

"I'm delighted to inform you all that Hombale Films is all set to launch Yuvarathnaa on Amazon Prime Video," said producer Vijay Kiragandur. "Given the present pandemic situation, this decision has been taken keeping in mind larger reach of the good content to more audiences, especially families & elderly. We seek cooperation from all fans, the film fraternity, and all our well-wishers. I thank all the viewers for the great response to 'Yuvarathnaa' and Amazon Prime Video for facilitating the movie to reach more viewers. Happy watching and feel the power of 'Yuvarathnaa'!"