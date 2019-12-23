Dabangg 3 First Weekend Collections: Salman Movie Joins 50 crore Club On Day 3

Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 got a massive opening across the globe after its threatical screen in thousands of screens. The film has garnered mixed reviews even though film critics have given the Salman movie good ratings calling it entertaining.

Now, you already know that India is hit by protests in most parts. The protests over citizenship bill has dented the collections of Dabangg 3 and the makers are going all out to keep the momentum going.

Yet, Dabangg 3 Collections are impressive. The film raked in a whopping moolah even before its release from the advanced ticket booking. However, Dabangg 3 Collections are set to have taken a beating because of the ongoing agitation across India.

The film has failed to beat Bharat and Bajrangi Bhaijaan opening collections. The footfall was to pick up over the weekend owing to holiday season, but unfortunately it hasn't helped. According to trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh, the second day saw a dip in collections. The expected revenue was much more.

As per the trade guru, Salman's Dabangg 3 collections suffered a loss of 1.5 crores thanks to the protests. The first two days of Dabangg saw a collection of about 25 crores each. So Salman keeps date with records and Dabangg 3 creates first record of collecting 50 crores in just two days.

Now that the protests are turning silent because of the holiday mood, let's see if Dabangg 3 collections pick up after the slow first weekend box office collections.

Dabangg 3 was directed by Prabhu Deva and features Salman, Sonakshi and Kichcha Sudeep in key roles. The film is bankrolled by Salman Khan Films.