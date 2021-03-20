Darshan Fans Are Rockstars: Roberrt Actress

Darshan starrer "Roberrt" is creating sensation all over Karnataka. Asha Bhat, who has played the female lead role opposite Darshan, has showered high praises on Darshan fans. She has said that Darshan fans are like Rockstars. Asha Bhat, who came to her native place Bhadravathi, visited Bharath Multiplex at Shimogga and watched "Roberrt". Later, she spoke to the local media.



"I am feeling elated today. Earlier, I used watch movies whenever I visited my native place Bhadravathi and Shimogga. Today I have come to watch Roberrt as an actress in the movie. It is a great feeling and achievement when you act with Darshan and work under the best director Tharun and under Umapathi Srinivas's banner," said the actress. When asked about her upcoming movies after 'Roberrt', she replied to the media saying, "Just now, we have completed Roberrt success meet. I have not spoken about offers so far anywhere. I have to listen to the stories after going back to Bangalore. It is true that I have got many offers," said Asha Bhat who is upbeat about her success from the movie.

When asked about how Darshan used to conduct himself on the sets, Asha Bhat said that Darshan is a gentleman to the core. "Darshan never used to say 'I' but he always used to say 'we'. The Roberrt crew constituted a big artists team. They used to gel well with each other. After shooting, we never used to go to the vanity van. We used to sit leisurely eat food, drink tea, and talk about some topic.

We had all bright faces in our team. While shooting at Kutch, the atmosphere was not favourable. We were unable to open our eyes. But inspite of that we shot the song "Kannu hodeyaka'," said the actress beside singing a few lines from that song. And added that D boss fans are like "Rockstars" their love for me has not diminished right from the day my name was announced for the movie "Roberrt", signs off the actress