Darshan's Navagraha Sequel On Cards, What's So Special About The Film?

Remember the Kannada movie Navagraha? The film which had such a wonderful actor and a gripping plot was made on a low budget but the film managed to win the hearts of movie buffs.

Fans of D Boss Darshan have been waiting for a sequel to "Navagraha" which was released about 12 years ago. The movie has been aired several times on TV channels. Particularly during Dasara every year, this movie has been telecast ever since it got released.

The story of the movie deals with stealing of the world famous Ambari from the palace by a dangerous team of villains. Fans don't get tired of watching this movie over and over again and it is no wonder that they are awaiting the sequel.

The special feature of this movie was that sons of all the villains of Sandalwood yesteryear actors worked in the movie. This movie was helmed by Dinakar Thoogu Deepa Srinivas who is the brother of actor Darshan Thoogudeepa.

The movie which was released on November 7 in the year 2008 was very relevant for those days. Discussions have been going on about the Production of a sequel for this movie for many years. Even director Dinakar had hinted about this sequel. This question has been pestering the minds of the fans even today. In Navagraha, the Jaggu character played by Darshan falls from a hill during climax making everyone believe that he died. But the audience can watch Jaggu opening his eyes in the end which can be treated as a clue by the director to the fans to think that this movie may have a sequel.

Thoogu Deepa Srinivas (Darshan), Sudheer (Tarun Sudheer), Dinesh ( Giri Dinesh), Keerthi Raj ( Dharma Keerthi Raj), Tiger Prabhakar ( Vinod Prabhakar), Lokesh ( Srujan Lokesh), Sundar Krishna urs, ( Nagendra Arasu), are the famous villains of previous years whose sons have acted in Navagraha. For this reason this movie had left a mark in the minds of kannada fans.

Later there was a buzz about a movie called "Sarvantharyami" with the combination of Darshan and Dinakar and people thought it was a sequel to Navagraha. But this did not happen. But the anxiety is still lingering in the minds of kannada fans. Expert movie critics opine that a new trend will get created in the industry if the sequel to the movie is made. But it remains to be seen if this dream of Darshan fans gets fructified.