Darshan's Odeya Day 4 Collections: D Boss Movie Unstoppable In First Weekend

Darshan aka D Boss is given the title Challenging Star in the Kannada film industry for a reason. He's one actor who can effortlessly pull off any kind of role. From playing a lover boy and family man to being a baddie (Navagraha), Darshan has been there and done it all. And no matter the genre, he has the capacity to emerge successful. The same has happened with his latest hit Darbar too which released last Thursday. The movie is unstoppable at the box office. The film, which is a remake of the Kollywood movie Veeram is doing well at the ticket window. The Tamil original starred Thala Ajith and the story revolved around the lives of brothers. Did you know that the movie was made in Telugu too with none other than Power Star Pawan Kalyan as the hero. Unfortunately for him, the film bombed at the box office. Now, back onto the Kannada movie, Darbar has turned out to be a blockbuster hit and received an overwhelming response from the audience who have given their thumbs up.

Darshan's Odeya is a scene-to-scene remake of the Tamil hit. The director has changed only a few things to suit regional sensibilities. And the Kannada audience seems to have taken a liking to the movie. Most theatres are running housefull and Odeya weekend box office was impressive enough for the filmmakers who are thrilled with the response to the movie.

Gandhinagar is abuzz with talks about the Darshan's Odeya collections at the box office. We already told you that Odeya opening collections were a whopping Rs 3 crore which is huge for any actor in Kannada. Now we hear that the film has collected a total of Rs 7.9 crores over the weekend in total. Here's a look at Odeya day-wise collections

Odeya first day Collections Rs 3 Crores

Odeya second day collection Rs 1.4 crores

Odeya third day collections Rs 2.25 crores

Odeya fourth day collections Rs 2.25 crores

Odeya weekend collections amount to a whopping 7.9 crores.

However, there is no official confirmation on these figures from the filmmaker's end. But there is a strong buzz in trade circles about Darshan's latest movie Odeya raking in the whopping moolah at the box office. D Boss fans are thrilled no doubt and hailing him as the box office king. This year has been lucky for Darshan as his previous two movies namely Yajamana and Kurukshetra too minted gold at the box office. Now with Odeya becoming a moneyspinner, Darshan is on hattrick success and fans couldn't have asked for more as Darshan finished the year on a high note. It's only been a week now and we are sure Odeya box office figures will only add up.