Darshan's Roberrt Will Be A Christmas Treat 

Fans of Kannada challenging star Darshan who are looking forward to the release of the D boss movie have a reason to cheer. The movie "Roberrt" which was among the movies in the waiting list to hit the screens from April is all set to get released during Christmas.

The movie which should have got released on April 9 got stalled because of the situation created by the infectious Coronavirus. Now, we hear that the movie which is produced by Umapathi Gowda and directed by Tharun Kishore Sudhir is gearing up to come to theatres on December 25.

The movie which will be released in Telugu and Kannada during Christmas before the new year will entertain the audience during the holiday season. "We are already delayed by eight months. We are looking to release the movie around christmas holidays at the end of December," says Producer Umapathi. who added that the makers would not want to make the fans wait for the movie any longer.

Roberrt which has music scored by Arjun Janya stars Jagapathi Babu, Devraj, Asha Bhat and Ravi Kishab in key roles. The Darshan movie is touted to be an action thriller.