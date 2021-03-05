Dhruva Sarja Fans Protest Malicious Campaign Against Pogaru 

A section of people along with the fans of Dhruva Sarja protested near the film chamber of commerce in Bengaluru.

They have alleged that a few people are carryimg out false propaganda against Dhruva Sarja using some clippings of Pogaru movie on the social media. Ambedkar army and fans of Dhruva Sarja are demanding that the film chamber initiate action against those people.

"Cinema means imagination. Some times scenes like this may have to be created for creative purposes. The director and producer have already tendered their apologies. "Pogaru" is successfully running in theatres.

Under the circumstances, a few people have used some controversial scenes from the movie to spread hatred and passing bad comments on the movie. Take action on such people," appealed fans of Dhruva Sarja.

"A Youtuber has posted a video in which he has spoken demeaningly about Dhruva Sarja. He must and should seek apology from Dhruva fans," demanded Dhruva fans.

The Brahmin community had protested against the movie "Pogaru" for they alleged that the movie contained some scenes demeaning the Brahmin community and they had approached the film chamber of commerce in this regard and had lodged a complaint.

After due negotiations between the 'pogaru" team and the Karnataka Brahmana Vedike, conducted by the film chamber, the director had agreed to cut some objectionable scenes in the movie, thereby ending the controvarsy.

But now, the fans of Dhruva Sarja and a section of people have urged the film chamber to take action against people who are spreading unwanted animosity and making unhealthy comments against Dhruva and the movie "Pogaru'.

In this regard, former president of the film chamber, Sa Ra Govind, vice President Umesh Banakar, and N M Suresh, who met the protesters have assured them of proper action against those who are involved in this type of propaganda.