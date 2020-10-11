Dhruva Sarja On Movie Signing Spree Post Pogaru

Sandalwood actor Dhruva Sarja has already four movies on his hand even before the release of his much awaited movie "Pogaru".

The actor usually takes more time to do a movie which is already a proven fact during his movie "Bharjari". Same thing is happening in the case of Pogaru also as most of the work of this movie happened very slowly. However, we hear that the actor has accepted four more movies.

Pogaru is Dhruva's fourth movie. Recently the actor celebrated his birthday, and during this occasion director S P Arjun announced his new movie with Dhruva in the lead role. Arjun is teaming up with Dhruva after a period of eight years. The first one was "Bharjari" which went on to become a massive hit.

Though the actor has given his consent to this movie it may take more time before the movie goes to sets as Dhruva Sarja has negotiated and finalised many movies which are about to commence their production.

Among those are one with producer Uday Mehta, followed by a film with "jaggu Dada" fame director Raghavendra. Dhruva will be also be working in a movie produced by B K Gangadhar and Shivarjun. However, the release dates sequence of these movies may get interchanged.

Meanwhile, Dhruva has many movies in his kitty now. But all his fans eyes are on his performance in Nanda Kishore directorial Pogaru in which Rashmika Mandanna is 'playing the female lead.

The song Kharabu from this movie is already a super hit and has been a chartbuster ever since it was released.