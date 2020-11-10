Dhruva Sarja's Dubari Will Have Two Leading Ladies

Sandalwood action prince Dhruva Sarja's next movie titled "Dubari" will be directed by Nanda Kishore and will be bankrolled by Uday Mehta of"Bachchan" fame.

The movie was officially launched and the director has said that this movie will have more than leading ladies. But the director has kept the names of heroines under wraps.

It is not even known if the female leads will be from Sandalwood or from other industries. The director who spoke about this said that they would look for a lead actresses in Kannada but if they don't suit the roles they may have to get artistes from other languages.

It may be recalled that Rashmika Mandanna has worked with Dhruva Sarja in "Pogaru' while Rachitha ram, Haripriya, and Vaishali Deepak were seen in "Bharjari" which had released earlier.

We hear that Chandan Shetty will be the music director for this project. Senior artistes Doddanna and Tara will be seen in this movie. The movie is expected to go to sets in the month of December.