Duniya Vijay's Full Focus On Salaga During Lockdown

Coronavirus lockdown has forced everyone indoors. While a few industries are running, thanks to technology which has made work from home possible, work in a few others like the film industry has almost come to a standstill. yet the makers of some movies are making the most of the opportunity to finish as much post production work as possible.

We already told you that Darshan's Roberrt is almost ready for censor review and will release soon as lockdown is lifted. Expectations are high over the movie. Another Kannada movie which has created a lot of buzz is Salaga. Duniya Vijay will make his directorial debut with this movie. The film is produced by KP Srikanth. Sanjana Anand plays the female lead in the movie. The poster and teaser is already a hit and a song sung by Anthony Dasanna is already a chartbuster. The track is titled Suri Anna. The music has been scored by none other than Charan Raj.

Now, we hear that Duniya Vijay is leaving no stone unturned to finish the post production work of Salaga. If a buzz doing the rounds is any indication, then the makers will release the movie in theatres soon after the lockdown ends. On the other hand, the makers are busy with the re-recording works of Salaga. The movie, we hear, has come out well and fans just can't wait to watch it on the big scree. With Duniya Vijay's full focus on the movie, we are sure the Kannada movie will be ready for release anytime soon. However, everything depends on when the theatres will open up.

