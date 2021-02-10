False Remuneration Rumours Led To IT Raids At My House: Rashmika

Multilingual actress Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming movie "Pogaru' will be released on February 19. Rashmika Mandanna spoke at length about this movie. The actress talked about the dedication and commitment of Dhruva Sarja for three years in this movie and also her experiences. She also spoke about the popularity of the movie's song "Kharabu'.

Rashmika touched upon her huge fan following in Telugu film industry besides the Kannada film industry. The actress has made a big name in the film industry within a short span of time. She is one actress who got the opportunity to work with the biggest stars in the Indian film industry including the likes of Rakshit Shetty, Dhruva Sarja, Karthi, Vijay Deverakonda and Mahesh Babu to name a few. Now, she is all set to woo the audience in Bollywood.

Rashmika said that she was scared in the beginning after seeing the getup of Dhruva Sarja in "Pogaru" as she had earlier seen him as a lover boy in other movies. When she was asked about her 2 crore demand for a movie Rashmika narrated her own story. "I have heard about this news. As a result of this news my house got raided by IT officials. Nobody pays me so much even if I ask them. They tell when we are not paying such an amount to the hero how can we pay you? I also want to tell them that others pay me that amount.

While talking about the controversies, she said "In the beginning I used to cry a lot. I spent half of my life like that. Later, I started accepting them in a positive way. Now, I feel something is missing when there are no controversies. I have people who like me. I have my mother who will not let me get offended. Regarding her purchase of a new home at Hyderabad the actor said that she is more comfortable at home than at hotels.

When she was asked about the sequel of her first movie 'Kirik Party', she said that she doesn't know anything about that movie and added that there is no chance of her acting in that sequel as she has already died in the first part.