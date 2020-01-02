First Look: Puneeth Rajkumar's Yuvarathnaa Decoded

Sandalwood Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar had a rocking 2019. With successful movies like Natasarvabhouma, his stint on the small screen and brand endorsement deals, Puneeth is on a roll.

He will be playing a college student in his next titled Yuvarathnaa. The film is being directed by Santosh Anandram and there's a lot of expectations from the movie among the audience. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur, Yuvarathnaa also features Sayyesha, Sonu, Dhanajay, Radhika Sarathkumar and Prakash Raj in key roles.



The makers released the first look from the movie Yuvarathnaa in which Appu is seen holding a skeleton on his back. This poster has left all the audience puzzled. While Puneeth is said to be playing a youngster and the movie shot with a college backdrop, Yuvarathnaa look which was released as a New Year gift to Rajkumar fans has piqued the curiosity of fans. The creative poster of the movie is being much talked about on social media.

Earlier, the makers had released a teaser from Yuvarathnaa in which he was seen holding a rugby ball. Appu is seen performing a number of stunts in the teaser. So one wonders if the entire movie will be shot abroad as there's not much craze for the game back home in India.

Will he play an NRI son? Is Puneeth playing a character with two chapters, one of a student and another of a family man? Even though the plot is all too familiar considering the fact that Appu has played several such larger than life roles, fans of the Kannada power star will be more than happy to watch him in such a role as Puneeth is known to play any role to the T. Puneeth Rajkumar's Yuvarathnaa teaser was a hit so is the first look poster. With this kind of hype being created by the makers of the movie, the film will certainly deliver in terms of audience satisfaction.

The film is being bankrolled under the banner Hombale films which was also associated with superhit film KGF which was a blockbuster hit. Thaman has scored the music for Puneeth Rajkumar's Yuvarathnaa. Venkatesh Anguraju is doing the cinematography for Puneeth Rajkumar's Yuvarathnaa. The film has a tagline too which goes 'power of youth'. So one can well imagine the youth connect this movie will have.

After Yuvarathnaa, Appu will move on to his next project titled James. The film to be produced by Kishore Pathikonda will see Chethan Kumar wielding the megaphone. As per the buzz, Appu's James will have all the commercial elements to make it a mass hit. The film will be a thorough entertainer, according to a source in the know.