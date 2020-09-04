I am no Dawood or Osama: Sanjjanaa

Bengaluru: The CCB on Thursday arrested Rahul, a close friend of Kannada actor Sanjjanaa Galrani, for drug dealing. After the news that Rahul was taken into police custody, rumours were rife that Sanjjanaa gave the slip.



However, Sanjjanaa Galrani was quick to respond. She denied receiving any notice from the CCB and that she is no Dawood Ibrahim or Osama bin Laden to escape the long arm of the law.

"For the last one week, I have been receiving calls ever since the drug controversy broke out. I have not responding to calls. Now, this doesn't mean that I am trying to escape. Rahul is my 'rakhi' brother. I know him very well. He works in real estate sector. He is active on social media and that's how he might landed into the whole issue. As far as I know, he is no way connected to drug mafia. It is disappointing that my name has been dragged into the issue," Sanjjanaa Galrani said.

Sanjjanaa Galrani also continued reacted to the serious allegations made by a distributor Prashanth Sambargi that Sandalwood is no way connected to drugs.

"I checked all my contact and we don't know who is this Prashant is, but later I learnt that he works as a broker and will be seen next to some politician also.

He has no rights to talk about me and my work. Also, parties which people are talking is common and I have seen people with drinks but I have not observed any drugs into Sandalwood" Sanjjanaa added.

In recent past, the actress was with the news for her involvement in a drunken brawl with producer Vandana Jain. Reviews have been stating that Sanjjanaa had hit Vandana with an alcohol bottle in 2019. Some media people are calling me again and again to give a statement on the drug scandal in Sandalwood .

I am refraining myself from the same. It means that I don't want cheap publicity. I don't want to be seen as a spokesperson in for cheap topics. Further, I don't even know who Prashanth Sambargi is. I have done over 50 projects, including 43 films with Shivanna , Darshan sir , Pawan Kalyan sir , Prabhas Raju, Mohan Lal sir , Mamooty sir.

I know I am not Aishwarya Rai but as Sanjjanaa Galrani I have made my name. I have worked very hard to be successful. I also request media to refrain from bringing up Chiranjeevi Sarja's name.

His family is in great agony after the death of Chiru . Let his soul rest in peace. Let's not harass his family further in such times of unbearable loss of Chiru.