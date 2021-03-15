It's Official! Darshan's Brother To Direct Puneeth Rajkumar's Next

Dinakar Thoogudeepa, who is the brother of Sandalwood actor Darshan and son of late veteran Kannada actor Thoogu Deepa Srinivas, will be teaming up with Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar for a movie which will be produced by Jayanna and Bhogendra under the banner Jayanna Combines.

Buzz was doing the rounds about a movie in Puneeth and Dinakar combination. Now, it is being officially announced that Jayanna and Bhogendra who were once distributors will be bankrolling this movie. Jayanna and Bhogendra had made their debut as producers through Darshan's movie 'Arjun'.

It may be recalled that "Jayanna Combines" had produced two movies starring Puneeth starrer "Paramatma" and "Rana Vikrama". Puneeth Rajkumar's "Yuvarathnaa" will hit the screens on April 1. Besides, Puneeth is also busy with the shooting of his movie "James". Meanwhile, there is also a likelihood of a third movie getting started with the combination of Puneeth, Anandrram and Hombale films.

There are also rumours that Puneeth is likely to do a movie with 'Pailwaan" Krishna. Puneeth will reportedly be seen as a Raw agent in this movie. It remains to be seen which movie Puneeth is going to take up first. It may also be recalled that Dinakar made his debut as a director with the movie Prem-Ramya's "Jothe Jotheyali". Later, he directed a movie titled "Nava Graha" by casting the sons of all the Kannada Villains of yesteryears.

Post this movie, Dinakar directed his brother Darshan starrer "Sarathi" which gave him and Darshan a big break in their careers. After a long hiatus, Dinakar directed a movie titled "Life Jothe ond Selfie". Now, the director is currently focussing on pre-production work of upcoming Puneeth's movie.