Jayanthi Seeks Doctorate For Sandalwood Director Nagabharana

Sandalwood actress of yesteryears Jayanthi has wondered why famous Kannada director Nagabharana who has made about 36 movies which were in good taste and had good message for the audience is not yet given honorary doctorate.

The actress was speaking on the occasion of Naga Bharana's birthday at the Indian Institute of World Culture in Basavanagudi, Bangalore. A book by name "Naaga Bharana Cinemaavarana". was released on the occasion."Why the government not made up its mind to award doctorate to Mr Nagabharana? Have they not recognized his talent yet? Will he get this award while I am alive?" questioned the famous sandalwood actress.

I have come to this function here to wish Naga Bharana personally inspite of my bad health, she added.

"Many artists were given big awards posthumously after they left this world. Of what avail it is for the artists? Can they be happy? Hence, the government has to identify deserving candidates for the awards and honour them while they are alive," thus appealed the actress.