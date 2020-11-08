Kalaghatgi Cradle For Meghna Raj's Toddler Jr. Chiranjeevi Sarja

Sandalwood actress Meghana Raj was five months pregnant when Chiranjeevi Sarja expired. The untimely demise of Chiranjeevi Sarja had made Meghana undergo a lot of mental turmoil.

The only matter of solace is that now the actress wife has been blessed with a Baby boy, which has brought smile on the faces of the Sarja and Raj family members. To add to this happy occasion, North Karnataka people and artists are all set to send a special gift to Meghana Raj.

A place called Kalaghatgi in Dharwad district is famous for making cradles. The artists of this place have prepared a cradle for the sake of junior Chiranjeevi Sarja! This cradle will be delivered at Meghana's home on November 11, it is being said.

Vanitha, the president of Sthree Shakti Seva organisation of Guttalaga from Haveri district has invested money of her own to prepare this cradle. She will be presenting this gift to Sarja family personally, we hear. The family of Maruti Badigera, Tippanna Badigera, Hareesha, Shri Shaila Badigera who are into the business of making cradles from the past two to three generations have made this cradle in about one and a half months.

Meanwhile, Meghana's father Sundar Raj who now saw a smile on Meghana's face fulfilled his vows at Tirupati temple by getting his head shaved.