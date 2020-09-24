Kannada Bigg Boss 7 Winner Shine Shetty Getting Married?

Remember the winner of the last season of Bigg Boss Kannada Shine Shetty?

Speculations are rife on social media about Bigg Boss winner Shine Shetty's marriage news, after a surprise video which Shine Shetty has shared on social media went viral.

Shine Shetty is seen holding a girl's hand at a coffee shop in the backdrop of a romantic song "Baanalli badalago bannave Bhavane." This has aroused the curiosity among fans as the face of the girl is not seen in the video.

Fans are commenting stating that the girl might be his fiancée! But Shine Shetty has not said anything officially so far. During his stint in the Kannada TV reality show Bigg Boss, there were debates going on, linking his name with another BB participant Deepika Das. In view of this, fans are speculating that the girl in the video might be Deepika Das. This news must come as a welcome changed for news enthusiasts who are tired of watching news about drug Mafia day in and day out.

Shine Shetty, Kannada TV anchor and actor defeated fellow finalist and housemate Kuri Prathap to win the seventh season of the popular TV game show Bigg Boss Kannada. He was not only the most popular contestant but Shine Shetty also gave a tough competition to other housemates to walk away with the winner's title.