Kannada Comedian Sadhu Kokila To Don Director's Hat Again! 

Everyone knows that Sandalwood actor Sadhu Kokila is a multi talented personality. There is a comedian, Music director, and a Producer, in this talented actor. So far, the actor has directed about 13 movies. In fact, all these days he was confined to only his acting part. Now, Sadhu Kokila has announced on his birthday that he would direct a movie called "Jolly Life".

The last movie that he directed was "Bhale Jodi" about five years ago. Now, Sadhu is making a comeback to wield the microphone in his next.

"Our purpose is to make people know that we keep trying something new. The incidents that happen during college life forms the story line of this movie. Not all have experience in acting in this team. This is my 14th venture as a director. Nirmala has made all these boys to assemble together. Since this is a youth subject, my son Surag will be scoring the music for this movie," said Sadhu.

Producer B R Rajashekar who had bankrolled "Amritha Vani", "Payroll" and who is currently producing the movie "Thrikona" is going fund the movie "Jolly Life", and we hear that the Producer himself has written the story and screenplay for this movie.

About 500 to 600 artists from Rangayana, Ninaasam, and Tent Cinema were auditioned for this movie and about 18 talented guys were selected.

"Actor Suchendra Prasad was responsible to commence this movie. He said that this story demands Boys between 21-23 years of age. He suggested that if we make use of new talent in this movie we will be encouraging and introducing new talent. Hence, the audition was conducted under the stewardship of Suchendra Prasad. Later, we requested Sadhu Kokila to direct this movie who initially refused to accept. After we explained everything in detail he agreed to take up this movie and we are going to launch this movie in the month of April," said the producer.

Gundlupet Suresh will be handling the camera for this movie while Suchendra Prasad will be the casting director.