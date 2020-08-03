Vikram Ravichandran's Trivikrama Audio Rights Sold For Whopping Sum

Sandalwood Crazy Star Ravichandran, the mere mention of this Kannada actor brings to mind grand cine sets, hit songs and blockbuster movies. He is also called 'Rasikara Raja' for a reason. Ravi has delivered some of the best romantic movies in Kannada starting with Prema Loka. His collaboration with well known lyrcist Hamsalekha has resulted in some chartbusters which remain evergreen to this day.

Now, for a long time there was news that Ravichandran was going to launch his son Vikram Ravichandran. It appears, the time has finally come. As per the buzz, Sandalwood crazy star Ravichandran's son Vikram Ravichandran will be making his debut in Kannada movies.

As this news is creating sensation in sandalwood, we hear that this film's audio rights have been sold for 50 lakhs to A2 music. The deal was finalized on Varamahalakshmi festival last Friday, as per reports. Sandalwood sensational music director Arjun Janya has scored the music for this movie which is directed by Sahana Murthy.

The Music team is making preparations to record about six songs, it is learned. Popular singers like Vijay Prakash, Haricharan, Shreya ghosal, Sid Shriram and Sanchith Hegde have been approached in this regard. Now, we hear that only two songs are pending for recording. Songs and sequences are said to have been shot at different locations like Bangalore, Dandeli, Rajasthan, and Bangkok and two songs are yet to be filmed.

The movie which is named as Thrivikrama is said to be a high voltage love story. The movie which will be produced under the banner Gowri Entertainers and bankrolled by Somanna and Suresh Sharma.

Telugu actor Aakanksha Sharma Will be stepping into sandalwood with this movie in the lead role. Camera work is assigned to Sathosh Rai Pathaje, and Guruprashanth Rai. Many prominent actors like Chikkanna, Sadhu Kokila, Suchendra prasad, Shivamani, Adhilokesh and Telugu actor Jayaprakash, are being cast in this project.

Watch this space for updates.