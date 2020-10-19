Kannada Movies Joining 100 Crore Club With 50pc Theatre Occupancy An Illusion?

Kannada movies: Many movies in Sandalwood have joined hundred crore club after KGF got released in 2018. The highly successful Kannada movies like Darshan's 'Kuruksethra' and Sudeep's 'Pailwan' which were released in 2019 also joined the 100 crore club.

Now, when we cast our eyes on the upcoming movies of 2020 it is most unlikely these old records will survive. To name some of the movies which are arriving with high expectations that will hit the screens in 2020, here goes the list...Darshan's 'Roberrt' , Sudeep's "Kotigobba 3", Puneeth Rajkumar's "Yuvarathna' and 'James", Golden Star Ganesh's 'Gali Pata 2", and Yash's most awaited movie 'KGF 2".

The movies mentioned above will be released sometime this year. Kannada moviebuffs also have more expectations from the Dhruva Sarja movie 'Pogaru' which is being released two years after "Bharjari'.

There was tremendous response for the dialogue trailer of this movie, which will be released on 20 December 2020. After Rajakumara,,l the super hit combinaton of Puneeth Rajkumar, Santosha Anandaram and Vijay Kiragandur will be presenting their next movie "Yuvarathnaa' which has created high expectations.

After "Abhi", Puneeth will be seen as a young college student in this movie. In Kotigobba 3, Sudeep will be seen as a smart thief and the movie will have high voltage action scenes. Sudeep and Soorappa have reunited to work in this movie. The bottom line is that Kannada film buffs will have a feast this year as several movies have been lined up for release to entertain them in the coming days.

However, considering the fact that only permission has been given to have oy 50 per cent occupancy, it remains to be seen how many movies can really make it to the 100 crore club in the post COVID era.